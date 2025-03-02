On Monday, a report released by the organisation, detailing the amounts being charged by contractors and suppliers, showed the level of control was not in place to ensure proper oversight and prudent financial management.

Board chairman Nick Leggett said they took the issues very seriously, and investigated.

“Our investigations also confirmed a lack of oversight, assurance, and weak financial processes and controls around how the company manages its consultants and contractors, which opens us up to risks around fraud. This had to be changed immediately, and we have done so.”

The report also identified one “incident of alleged theft”.

“The person responsible no longer works for us and the matter is now in the hands of the police,” Leggett said.

He said the water provider compared the amounts it was paying contractors for maintenance and running of the network to what they had charged other councils around the country.

“In most cases we are consistently more expensive than other comparable councils, particularly for drinking water and wastewater assets.

“These higher costs are likely to be a symptom of our contractual set up with suppliers and our lack of oversight, assurance and financial controls and processes.”

He said the findings were unacceptable to the board, and to councils and ratepayers.

“We unreservedly apologise to our shareholding councils and the ratepayers of the Wellington region for these issues,” he said.

“Everyone expects and deserves better.”

He said while the investigations were under way, they had made improvements – including reassessing contracts and key performance indicators (KPIs).

It comes after a report released last year which found Wellington Water staff took four months to tell the region’s councils about an error in budgeting advice, which left the councils with a bill of $51m over three years.

This previous report was critical about the organisation, calling it immature, with inadequate systems and processes, and a dysfunctional culture.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.