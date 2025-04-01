- Police have named the Uber driver killed in a late-night Wellington crash as 72-year-old Alan Lindsay Ferguson.
- Ferguson died at the scene on SH1, Kaiwharawhara, after the two-car crash on March 22.
- Two others were injured; police inquiries are ongoing, with no charges yet announced.
Police have released the name of the long-term Uber driver who was killed in a late-night crash on Wellington’s motorway while completing a job.
He was 72-year-old Alan Lindsay Ferguson – known as Lindsay – of Lower Hutt.
“Our thoughts are with those close to him at this difficult time,” police said.
Ferguson died at the scene on State Highway 1, Kaiwharawhara after the two-car crash at about 11.30pm on March 22.