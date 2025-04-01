Advertisement
Wellington Uber crash: Driver killed with passenger onboard named as Alan Lindsay Ferguson, 72

NZ Herald
  • Police have named the Uber driver killed in a late-night Wellington crash as 72-year-old Alan Lindsay Ferguson.
  • Ferguson died at the scene on SH1, Kaiwharawhara, after the two-car crash on March 22.
  • Two others were injured; police inquiries are ongoing, with no charges yet announced.

Police have released the name of the long-term Uber driver who was killed in a late-night crash on Wellington’s motorway while completing a job.

He was 72-year-old Alan Lindsay Ferguson – known as Lindsay – of Lower Hutt.

“Our thoughts are with those close to him at this difficult time,” police said.

Ferguson died at the scene on State Highway 1, Kaiwharawhara after the two-car crash at about 11.30pm on March 22.

Two other people were injured, and police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, including speaking to those involved.

Police are yet to announce whether they are laying any charges.

Police earlier told the Herald emergency services were called to the scene after two cars collided in the northbound lane of the motorway.

The driver of the first vehicle was unable to be revived and died at the scene, police said.

Their passenger and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to Wellington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness to the aftermath of the crash told the Herald it involved a car and SUV, and believed the car received significant damage to its front when colliding with the right side of the SUV.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and the motorway was closed until 3.45am.

An Uber spokeswoman earlier confirmed the man who died was an Uber driver taking a passenger.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of a long-term member of the Uber driver community. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time and we have reached out to offer our support,” she said.

“Our public safety team is working with NZ Police as they investigate this incident.”

