Construction of the northern tip of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway last year. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The race to finish the Peka Peka to Otaki expressway for holiday traffic is down to the wire, with contractors still having to lay about 8,500 tonnes of asphalt.

The opening of the four-lane road north of Wellington has already been pushed back twice and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is now working to an “extremely tight” programme to avoid a third delay.

National‘s transport spokesman Simeon Brown said it will be deeply disappointing for Kiwis wanting to travel during the holiday period if the expressway does not open.

“They will instead have to face travel delays, and frustration sitting in traffic instead of enjoying their holiday.”

Waka Kotahi infrastructure delivery regional manager Jetesh Bhula confirmed that as of Monday there were about 8,500 tonnes of asphalt surfacing remaining on the $445 million motorway.

“We are currently investigating whether all of this is needed to enable opening, or whether some can wait until after opening.”

The northern and southern connections to the existing State Highway 1 are yet to be completed, he said.

Waka Kotahi was also investigating what portion of the works could wait until after opening, Bhula said.

Less than a third of the 38 kilometres of road markings on lanes and road shoulders are complete.

“However, completing this work only represents a few days’ work and promptly follows the completion of the surfacing,” Bhula said.

The integration of electronic message signs and cameras which link into the Wellington Transport Operations Centre in Johnsonville is due to happen in mid-December.

Bhula said this was critical for road opening, but Waka Kotahi was investigating back-up options as well.

The road requires 7km of safety barriers, which are roughly 90 per cent complete.

“Works are still required at the northern and southern connections, in addition to tensioning of the wire rope barriers at some locations,” Bhula said.

The installation of 60 signs is also mostly complete, which is considered critical from a road safety perspective.

A final decision on the expressway’s opening date is not expected until mid-December.

Brown said the inability of Waka Kotahi to say when the Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway will open was another example of the Government’s inability to meet deadlines.

”[Transport Minister] Michael Wood is great at making excuses for why projects can’t be delivered on time, he needs to get on with it and ensure NZTA has all the tools they need to get this project over the line.”

Transport Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A spokesman for Wood’s office said the Government was committed to supporting Kāpiti Coast communities to grow by providing safe and improved travel choices.

“Minister Wood is monitoring progress on the final construction of Peka Peka to Otaki closely. Waka Kotahi is still working toward an opening before the end of 2022, however, this is reliant on the impacts of weather.”

The spokesman said they were confident the construction team appreciated how much the road was valued by local communities and broader Wellington residents and all options were being explored to complete construction.

The road’s pre-opening safety audit has been completed and a final road safety audit will be done after the road has opened.

Local road connections, noise mitigation, and the shared path for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians will all be completed after the road has opened.







