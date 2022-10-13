Police moved the protesters off the highway onto a grassy roadside area. Photo / Ly Sopheara

Protesters calling for increased spending on passenger rail have blocked a Wellington highway for the third time this week.

The Restore Passenger Rail activists sat in front of traffic on SH2 at Melling in the Hutt Valley about 8.30am on Friday.

Police said six people have been arrested following the protest action on SH2.

"Motorists travelling southbound were temporarily disrupted, at the Melling Link/SH2 intersection."

Police said the protesters had been removed and charges are being considered.

Images of the protest were posted on Facebook, with one commenter saying "Idiot protesters blocking traffic again....Third time this week."

The group has staged two other protests this week, blocking traffic on SH1 near the Terrace Tunnel on Monday and Wednesday.

Six people were arrested and charged with wilful trespass and criminal nuisance following the Wednesday protest action.

The group says passenger rail should be restored around the country, to relieve the cost of living and climate crises.

"We need to start acting with real urgency, by listening to figures like UN Secretary General António Guterres, who says delay means death." says Restore Passenger Rail spokesman James Cockle.