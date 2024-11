All lanes are now clear on Ngauranga Gorge following an earlier car fire.

All lanes are now clear on Ngauranga Gorge following an earlier car fire.

Traffic has begun easing for Wellington drivers after crashes on the Ngauranga Gorge and State Highway 2.

All lanes are now clear for traffic heading up Ngauranga Gorge, north of Wellington after a car fire blocked three lanes near the Newlands off-ramp around 3.15pm.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said emergency services were expected to remain on the shoulder at the scene.

“Please take care when passing the scene. Continue to expect delays when travelling towards Ngauranga Gorge.”