Traffic backed up on SH59 after a fatal crash yesterday. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A two-vehicle crash has blocked both lanes of the main highway into Wellington, less than 24 hours after a man died on the same stretch of road.

An update from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency just after 8am said both lanes of State Highway 59 at Pukerua Bay near the intersection with Grey St were blocked.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were attending the two-vehicle crash, reported to police just before 8am.

There were no reports of significant injuries.

Formally State Highway 1, SH59 is the main road into the capital, which Transmission Gully will eventually replace. Waka Kotahi advised motorists to expect delays.

Due to a crash, both lanes are BLOCKED near the intersection of Grey St. Emergency services are attending. Please expect DELAYS & plan your journey accordingly. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/NcvhIAurl8 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) January 31, 2022

It is the second crash on this highway in less than a day, after a man died when his car flipped north of Pukerua Bay yesterday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the crash on State Highway 59 at around 11am on Monday but police confirmed the man died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they received reports of the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 59 at 10.38am on Monday.

A witness to the crash told the Herald the accident looked "pretty bad".

"A car has hit the bank and is on its roof ... it looked like people were stuck inside and construction workers nearby were trying to break the windows to get them out."

A second witness said the car was on its side with a man trapped inside as first responders tried to get him out.