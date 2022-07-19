Wellington to be smashed by seven-metre swells, people warned to stay away from the coast

Swells are forecast to hit seven metres. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Huge swells are set to hit Wellington this afternoon, with people advised to stay out of the water.

A heavy swell warning is in place for Wellington from Cape Terawhiti to Turakirae Head. Swells are expected to peak at seven metres early on Thursday evening, and will be between five and seven metres through Friday afternoon.

It's a similar story for Wairarapa, and Wellington Regional Emergency Management is warning people to stay off the beaches and avoid driving on coastal roads during peak swells.

"Swells can cause surface flooding and debris wash up including driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel."

🌊 HEAVY SWELL WARNING: WELLINGTON & WAIRARAPA 🌊 MetService New Zealand has issued HEAVY SWELL WARNINGS for Thursday... Posted by Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMOnz) on Monday, July 18, 2022

Both the Interislander and Bluebridge ferries have warnings on their websites saying sailings may be affected today and tomorrow – and the Interislander is warning its customers that if sailings do go ahead, they will be "unpleasant".

It comes amid a week of wild weather for the country.

A complex low developed over the North Island yesterday and is expected to move up the country eastwards today and tomorrow.

Heavy rain watches are in place for some North Island areas including Northland, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki, meanwhile, heavy rain is easing over recently affected South Island areas.

The Lindis Pass, SH8, between Tarras and Omarama, remained closed overnight with fresh snow falling and several areas of slips and flooding, said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Group controller for Canterbury CDEM Sean Poff said local councils and emergency management staff are responding to flooding and wind issues in their communities.

"The Canterbury Emergency Coordination Centre remains activated to coordinate across the region."