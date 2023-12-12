What had been a clear, sunny day transformed quickly for Wellingtonians when their city was hit with rain and hail. Video / Katrina Bennett / Azaria Howell / Melz Thompson / Ashleigh Putt-fallows / Marty Melville

Leo Wong was picking up his kids from school when a freak storm ripped through Lower Hutt yesterday, downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and smashing glass windows.

”It started hailing, it was windy, and raining obviously. The car was shaking a little bit and my daughter who’s only 7, she got a little bit scared.”

The family got stuck in traffic, had to take a detour, and when they finally made it to their street, Kings Cres, there was debris everywhere.

”There was a trampoline, there were other fallen trees ... and then I noticed our tree on the road and I was like ‘okay, that’s us’, Wong said.

“By that time the police had already blocked off the road so, that was causing the traffic backlog.”

One word came to Wong’s mind when he saw the full extent of the damage to his home: “Crap”.

The storm caused extensive damage to Leo Wong's property in Lower Hutt. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A large gum tree had been ripped from the ground by the tornado-like whirling wind and was completely covering the driveway, narrowly missing the house itself. Wong said luckily the only damage to the roof is some spouting.

A second tree had also been uprooted, taking some of the concrete driveway with it, and crashed through the fence and onto the road.

”It’s a bit of shock,” Wong said.

Leo Wong's property on Knights Cres. Photo / Georgina Campbell

The family were still without power this morning but hoped to have it restored by midday and Wong has already been on the phone to the insurance company.

The one silver lining is Wong’s brother has a woodburner.

”At least it’s going somewhere and it’s going to be reused.”

Storm damage was evident across Lower Hutt on Wednesday morning, with council crews out in force working to restore power and clear debris from city streets.

A number of businesses remain closed as the clean-up continues, including the Salvation Army family store on the corner of Cornwall St and Kings Cres.

A notice in the front window reads “A tornado ripped through our store. Massive amount of damage. We are not open until further notice. We are not taking donations until further notice”.

Damage inside the Salvation Army family store in Lower Hutt. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Nearby at the New World supermarket windows have been boarded up, with staff going through items one-by-one to see what can be salvaged.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said the focus today was to support those affected by the “significant” weather event and continue cleaning up.

”Overnight, three buildings, commercial buildings were secured by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, one residential house in particular where there was quite a bit of damage done.

“Council teams will be out today assessing the damage just to make sure that they are obviously safe and we can get people back into them as soon as possible, with the repairs that will be necessary.”

New World staff trawl through damaged Christmas decorations to see what can be salvaged. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Barry confirmed the council completed various welfare checks overnight.

”We know that there were a small number of residential properties that people weren’t able to go home to last night.

”So that’s absolutely a top priority today, but again, it’s a relatively small number, which is a good thing, but for those who have been impacted, obviously quite significant for them.”

Barry told the Herald that despite the damage, he was grateful there weren’t any serious injuries.

”There were some minor injuries, where people did need to go into hospital, but it doesn’t appear that there are any significant or serious injuries, which is really positive.”

Crews work to restore power on Kings Cres, Lower Hutt. Photo / Georgina Campbell

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the wider Wellington region just before 3pm yesterday, and within minutes torrential downpours, hail and severe gusts were pummelling the lower North Island.

Torrents of rain left roads flooded, stopped flights at the airport and caused widespread damage to homes and offices.

Several people required medical attention, including two who needed to be hospitalised. By this morning one person remained stable on a ward and the other had been released home.

More than 2000 properties lost power during the storm and multiple roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the chaos.

Hail covered the region during the storm. Photo / Marty Melville

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told the Herald that despite earlier reports, they were still unable to confirm whether the severe wind was a proper tornado.

“We don’t want to completely discount some people seeing the rotation and thinking that it may have been a tornado, but from what we have seen, it did kind of look more likely that it was really an intense gust front.

“It’s very hard because the system was moving so quickly the radar signals don’t exactly support it being like a fully-fledged tornado,” Ferris said.

Fire and Emergency received 51 weather-related calls for assistance between 3pm and 9pm, with the majority coming from Lower Hutt.

A spokesperson said the calls were mainly about roofs lifting in the wind, broken windows/glass, fallen powerlines and trees blocking roads.

