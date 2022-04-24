The intersection of Dixon St and Taranaki St in central Wellington was cordoned off following two arrests. Photo / NZME

Two shootings in central Wellington yesterday that resulted in seven arrests are believed to have been gang-related, police revealed today.

Two people remain in critical condition in Wellington Hospital today as a result of the shooting on Dixon St, a one-way roadway in Te Aro. Two people were arrested shortly after the shooting early yesterday morning, around 5am.

Another five people were arrested about 30 minutes after a second firearm incident that occurred around 7am on Tremewan St in Tawa.

Police said today that more arrests could be in the cards. They asked today for witnesses to come forward as their investigation continues.

"Firearms incidents are relatively rare in Wellington, and distressing to our communities when they do occur," said Inspector Warwick McKee. "Police investigations staff are now working to determine the circumstances of the incidents ahead of bringing formal charges against the people arrested, who remain in custody."

Police did not indicate which gang or gangs were thought to be involved in the shootings.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with inquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P050338863.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.