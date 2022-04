One person has been seriously injured. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on State Highway 4, south of Oruakukuru Rd, near Raetihi.

The incident happened around 10am on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services provided medical attention, but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The road was closed between Raetihi and Whanganui while the Serious Crash Unit investigated, reopening around 3.45pm.