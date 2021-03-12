Wellington shaken by afternoon quake

Nearly 9000 people have reported the quake. Photo / Supplied

Wellingtonians were rattled by a 4.8 magnitude quake on Friday afternoon.

The earthquake occurred 5km east of French Pass at 3.32pm, and was 61km deep, reports GeoNet.

Just 20 minutes later, another earthquake struck 10km east of French Pass.

The magnitude 4.1 shake was 54km deep.

M4.1 quake causing light shaking near French Pass https://t.co/Ho507OIeQt — GeoNet (@geonet) March 12, 2021

M4.0 quake causing weak shaking near French Pass https://t.co/cBMDwJA05x — GeoNet (@geonet) March 12, 2021

About 12,000 people have, so far, reported feeling the first quake, across the North Island and the South Island.

The quake was initially recorded as a 4.9 magnitude jolt but was then revised to 4.8.

Oh, Parliament felt that one. #eqnz — Aaron Dahmen (@dahmenaaron) March 12, 2021