Wellington shaken by afternoon quake

Wellingtonians were rattled by a 4.8 magnitude quake on Friday afternoon.
The earthquake occurred 5km east of French Pass at 3.32pm, and was 61km deep, reports GeoNet.
Just 20 minutes later, another earthquake struck 10km east of French Pass.
The magnitude 4.1 shake was 54km deep.
About 12,000 people have, so far, reported feeling the first quake, across the North Island and the South Island.
The quake was initially recorded as a 4.9 magnitude jolt but was then revised to 4.8.