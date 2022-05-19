One person has died in a crash in Wellington early this morning. Image / Supplied

Wellington motorists will face "significant traffic delays" after a fatal crash at Ngauranga Gorge - the main route in and out of the city.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash early this morning.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene," police said.

Motorists are being warned to delay travel or to expect significant delays after a single-vehicle crash was reported at Ngauranga Gorge.

Police and emergency crews have been there since about 4.30am after reports of a crash on the Hutt Rd off-ramp under the State Highway 2 bridge.

"The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene carrying out a scene examination," police said.

"Police are advising motorists that there will be significant traffic delays, especially if you are travelling for work this morning."