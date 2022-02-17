Wellington residents told to conserve water after burst pipe

The Brooklyn wind turbine in Wellington. Photo / 123rf

Residents in the Wellington suburbs of Brooklyn and Mornington are being told to conserve water after a pipe burst.

The pipe supplies water to Brooklyn Reservoir, which supplies water to both of the two suburbs.

Currently the reservoir is 45 per cent full and once this runs out there will be no water supply to Brooklyn and Mornington residents until the pipe is repaired.

Wellington Water crews are responding to the incident.

On social media, Wellington Water urged residents to conserve water now to avoid emptying the reservoir before repairs are complete.

"You can do this by taking shorter showers, holding off doing the laundry or watering the garden.

"Our team are on site now taking urgent action to get this pipe repaired as quickly as possible."

Wellington Water said it would provide regular updates on the status of the repairs and the reservoir levels.