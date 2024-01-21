Police are searching for the caregiver of a preschooler found alone at shops in Wellington.
“We’re urgently trying to find this child’s caregiver, or info on where he lives,” Wellington District police said in a social media post.
He was found alone at the Waitangirua shops, in Porirua this morning.
He is aged about 3-4 years old, wearing white shorts, and a green and grey camo shirt with a blue pocket at the front.
If you have any information that could help, please contact police via 111 referencing job number P057518347.