Police are searching for the caregiver of a preschooler found alone at shops in Wellington.

“We’re urgently trying to find this child’s caregiver, or info on where he lives,” Wellington District police said in a social media post.

He was found alone at the Waitangirua shops, in Porirua this morning.

He is aged about 3-4 years old, wearing white shorts, and a green and grey camo shirt with a blue pocket at the front.

If you have any information that could help, please contact police via 111 referencing job number P057518347.



