Some scammers are advertising for flats that don't exist. Photo / Milamai, Getty

Wellington police are warning renters to be careful as a housing scam is circulating on social media.

The scammers are creating fake flat listings on Facebook Marketplace and requesting a bond payment from those who are interested in securing a room.

Once the payment is received, the scammer removes the listing and deletes their account.

A police spokesperson said there have been multiple reports of the scam.

“Our advice is the same in any situation when using social media to purchase goods or services – you should be vigilant with any transaction.

“Especially paying money in advance of any transaction whether it be purchasing goods or services or in the case here, inspecting the accommodation.”

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of a scam should make a report to the police on 105, or visit their local police station.