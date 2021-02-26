Wellington police seek witnesses after serious assault on Courtney Place

Police say inquiries about the attack are ongoing. Photo / File

Wellington police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault in the CBD overnight.

Police were alerted to two groups of people fighting in the middle of Courtney Place outside McDonald's around 2.45am.

A man was seriously injured.

Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone who had video footage or images that could assist their inquiries.

A man died last week after spending four days in hospital following a serious assault in central Wellington.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the fatal assault that occurred outside Te Papa on Saturday night.

The man died in hospital today after his life support was turned off.

"Police would like to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time," Detective Sergeant Andrew Compton said.

A 28-year-old-man had previously been charged with wounding with intent to injure in relation to the assault and police were not seeking anyone else, Compton said.

"A decision is yet to be made as to whether further charges will be filed."

The inquiry had been upgraded to a homicide investigation, Compton said.

Police were still appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw the assault, or was in the Te Papa carpark area on Saturday between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Wellington police told the Herald last week they were aware some areas of Wellington CBD, particularly Courtenay Place, were over-represented for disorder and assault, much of which occurred during weekend hours and was fuelled by excess alcohol.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said then they dedicated "significant resources" to policing the area, particularly over the weekends when there were more people in the CBD.

He pointed to operation Mahi Ngatahi launched in November, designed to ensure that those spending time in Wellington's CBD are safe and feel safe at all times of day.

• Information on the Courtney Place incident can be passed on by contacting the Wellington Crime Squad on 04 381 2077. Anyone with footage or images of the incident is urged to email them to wellingtoncrimesquad@police.govt.nz.