The aftermath of the crash on Adelaide Rd, Newtown. Photo / Destiny Rongonui

A witness to the aftermath of a crash on a Wellington street says it was just luck no one was killed in the incident which caused severe damage to three parked cars.

The crash occurred just after 11am on Adelaide Rd in Newtown. Local resident Destiny Rongonui was at home studying when she heard a “loud bang” and went out to investigate.

Once out on the street, Rongonui saw the extent of the damage which had smashed a car up on to the footpath and into a wall and torn the front of the vehicle off.

“If someone was walking along that pathway when that happened, they would have been killed. We walk up there, and there’s a man with a baby who walks along that street – it was really dangerous if anyone was in the way they would have been crushed between the wall and the car.”

The crash on Adelaide Road, Newton. Photo / Destiny Rongonui.

The driver of the vehicle which allegedly caused the damage was still on the scene.

“It had pushed the other vehicle on to the pavement The male was still in the car and was reversing out after the crash, he was reversing I was under the impression he was going to pull over.

“He reversed out and towards all these oncoming cars he just raced off with his tyre popped and his front bumper hanging off, he just raced off down the street and didn’t come back. I was just left there with the three cars.”

A spokesperson for Wellington Police said they are making inquiries to locate the car which caused the damage.

Wellington City Council was also at the scene and provided assistance to the owner of the damaged vehicle.

“We liaised with the owner of the vehicle to see what assistance could be provided. The owner of the vehicle had already arranged private salvage so nothing further was required from us.”