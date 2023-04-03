Wellington police plead for information about hit and run

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wellington police are appealing for information after a hit and run over the weekend which seriously injured a pedestrian.

The person was hit by a car around 2.15am on Sunday at the intersection of Waterloo Quay and Bunny St in the city’s CBD. They were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Now, Wellington police are making inquiries alongside the Serious Crash Unit and are appealing to the public for any further information.

Anyone who was in the area, or may have CCTV or dashboard camera footage is asked to call the police on 105 and quote file number 220403/9573.