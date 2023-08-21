Wellington police hunt for two men who robbed Strathmore pub at knifepoint

The two men wanted in relation to the Strathmore aggravated robbery. Photo / NZ Police

Wellington police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Strathmore bar at knifepoint on Sunday.

The two men walked into the Strathmore Local at 9.15pm on Sunday after being in the area for about an hour previously. They then allegedly threatened the workers with a knife and a bat.

Police believe their car was parked nearby on Glamis Ave.

The man pictured wearing the green hoodie is believed to have a large tattoo on his back that extends to his lower back area and has a large stomach.

The bat used in the robbery. Photo / NZ Police

Anyone with information, or anyone who recognises the bat pictured, is asked to contact Detective Constable Jocelyn Bell on 021 190 9729.



