Wellington Police are seeking witnesses to serious assault near Te Papa

The incident occured near Te Papa. Photo / File

Police are looking to speak to witnesses to a serious assault that occurred near Te Papa in Central Wellington on Saturday evening.

A man was critically injured in the attack and was transported to Wellington Hospital, where he remains.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 7.15pm.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court next Monday.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or that was in the area of Te Papa on Saturday February 13 between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone who has any information that can assist Police is asked to contact them on 105 quoting file number 210213/2643.