Police are looking for witnesses. Photo / NZME

Wellington police are appealing for witnesses to a motorcycle crash which seriously injured its rider.

On Saturday, March 11, two motorbikes were speeding south of Wellington’s Urban Motorway near the Murphy St off-ramp.

One of the bikers smashed into another vehicle and was thrown from their bike and seriously injured. The second rider did not stop and exited the motorway using the Hawkestone St off-ramp.

Police are looking to speak with the second rider and say its possible they do not know a crash occurred at all.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the riders involved,” a spokesperson said. “If anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash, the police would also like to hear from you.”

Information can be submitted to the police via 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. The file number for the case is 230311/9862.