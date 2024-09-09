A criminal investigation and the Independent Police Conduct Authority [IPCA] recommended the officer be prosecuted, but the Police Criminal Charging Panel decided not to follow through with charges.

The officer has been sanctioned for their behaviour and the pedestrian who saw it unfold has been apologised to.

The investigating officer and the IPCA determined there was sufficient evidence that both parties committed an offence under section 125 of the Crimes Act 1961 – Indecent act in a public place, and recommended prosecution was in the public interest.

The matter was referred to the Police Criminal Charging Panel, which determined that prosecution was not in the public interest, therefore no one was charged.

“While the authority disagrees with the charging panel’s determination on the public interest of prosecution, the Authority acknowledges that the decision on whether to charge their staff [or any member of the public] is solely a matter for Police. The authority cannot intervene in those decisions,” the IPCA statement said.

Police undertook a confidential employment process and determined the officer breached their Code of Conduct.

“The officer was sanctioned for their behaviour, and they apologised to the notifier for the distress caused.

“The authority is satisfied police undertook an appropriate process to consider the issues in the circumstances,” the IPCA said in a statement.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.



