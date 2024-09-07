The complaint continued: “Three people were [then] seriously assaulted, one, an 8-year-old child, so seriously injured that he died in the following hours.

“If police had followed proper procedure, the assault would never have happened and the boy would be alive and playing with his cousins,” it alleged.

It is one of two complaints received by the IPCA relating to Zahquiel’s alleged murder.

“We have received two complaints,” confirmed IPCA resolutions manager Cath Anyan.

“We are currently considering the matter.”

In addition, the matter was also referred to the IPCA by police themselves on September 3.

According to the IPCA’s website, the authority first reads complaints to identify whether they could meet the threshold for misconduct.

“For matters that could be misconduct we will find the relevant police records,” the website said.

“We then assess the information and decide whether we need more information.

The volume of complaints to the IPCA means it can take two to four months for a decision to be made.

Zahquiel Taipeti’s family’s complaint against police included questions about police processes throughout that afternoon.

Police responded to Herald enquiries with a statement.

“With the matter before the courts, as well as with the IPCA, police are unable to provide any of the additional details requested.”

Allegedly attacked with a hammer as he slept

The man allegedly attacked Zahquiel and his father with a hammer as they slept in bed.

The man is alleged to have then murdered the child and seriously injured two others, including Zahquiel’s father, Mitikiro Woods, as they slept.

Zahquiel is alleged to have been sleeping in the same room as his father when they were attacked.

A third victim was then allegedly attacked in an adjacent room.

The Herald understands Zahquiel and his father had recently returned to Hamilton from two family tangi.

It has been alleged the defendant and the third victim had a tussle over the alleged murder weapon after the attacks.

The 37-year-old murder accused appeared briefly in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday.

His name is suppressed and he did not enter a plea to the charge of murder.

He was remanded to appear in the High Court in Hamilton on September 17.

‘Rest in eternal love’ – family

Zahquiel’s tangi was held in Whakatāne on Friday.

Since the family’s announcement of Zahquiel’s death, friends and relatives have posted tributes online in his honour.

“You didn’t deserve this Zah. Fly home to the arms of your mum,” one online tribute said.

Another family member wrote: “Rest in eternal love little cousin. Give mummy big hugs and loves from all of us.”

Zahquiel Taipete, 8, died after an attack in Hamilton. His father and another man were also injured.

“Go rock the heavens with your old lady, my boy,” posted another.

In a post to Facebook, the family said they planned to bring Zahquiel back “home” to Whakatāne.

Residents urged to keep an eye out for discarded white clothes

Hamilton police are urging Bader residents to not throw away clothing found on their property – in particular anything white that doesn’t belong to them – as they probe the alleged murder of the young boy.

In particular, residents of Pine Ave, Anthony Cres and Ansford Place are asked to urgently contact police if they find any white clothing on their properties.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.