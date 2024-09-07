The boy’s family alleges if police had followed procedure the boy ‘would be alive and playing with his cousins’
Family members of the 8-year-old killed in Hamilton on Sunday have filed a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).
They claim that if proper procedure had been followed, Zahquiel Taipeti would still be alive.
A copy of the complaint, provided to the Herald, claims police delivered the alleged killer straight to Taipeti and his family’s door on the day of the alleged murder.
“Police made no attempt to verify with those at the address that it was [the murder-accused’s] home address, that he had any entitlement to be there, nor to explain why he was being taken there,” the complaint said.
Another family member wrote: “Rest in eternal love little cousin. Give mummy big hugs and loves from all of us.”
“Go rock the heavens with your old lady, my boy,” posted another.
In a post to Facebook, the family said they planned to bring Zahquiel back “home” to Whakatāne.
Residents urged to keep an eye out for discarded white clothes
Hamilton police are urging Bader residents to not throw away clothing found on their property – in particular anything white that doesn’t belong to them – as they probe the alleged murder of the young boy.
In particular, residents of Pine Ave, Anthony Cres and Ansford Place are asked to urgently contact police if they find any white clothing on their properties.
