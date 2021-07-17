Wellington man seeking person who helped following seizure

Porter Lightfoot recovering from his broken shoulder following an epileptic seizure in Aro Park on July 16, 2021. Photo / Supplied

A Wellington man is hoping to find the stranger who may have saved his life after he had a seizure in the city earlier this week and woke up on a stranger's couch with a broken shoulder.

Porter Lightfoot, 24, was walking through Aro Park in central Wellington early on Thursday morning on when he had an epileptic seizure and fell forward.

The next thing he knew, he was coming back to consciousness on someone's couch.

"Then I remember appearing on someone's couch with a drink of water, and then I ended up in hospital," he said.

"And I don't remember what happened between the park and the hospital. I'd love to know who it was so I can go and say thanks."

On Saturday his mother Debra Blackett appealed to social media for anyone who might know the stranger who helped her son.

"Does anyone know who found my son unconscious in Aro Park some time around 2.30-4am Thursday morning and called an ambulance?" Blackett posted on the Vid Deals Facebook page.

"He had epileptic seizure and broke his shoulder. It was pretty cold too.

"You prob saved his life - so lucky he was found. I would really like to reach out and thank you. If not please know how much aroha our family has for you."

Porter Lightfoot's mother Debra Blackett took to Facebook to try and find the Good Samartian who potnetially saved her son's life.

Lightfoot, who has epilepsy, said his seizures were uncommon but could be very dangerous.

With the weather chilly on Thursday morning Lightfoot believes he could have died if no one had come to his aid.

"There's no doubt in my mind I could have died if no one had found me, so I'm very grateful to them."

He could not remember exactly where the house was located, or any details about the person who came to his aid.

"It was halfway between Aro St and the Grand Mercure Hotel but I don't know how I got to that person's house or the hospital," he said.

"I'm sure they were a male but I couldn't tell you what they looked like."

He believed the person who saved him was a man in their mid 20s, but hoped they would come forward so he and his family could say thanks.