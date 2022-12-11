The man was critically injured after confronting a burglar on his Buckley Rd property in Southgate. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A man who confronted a burglar on his property in the early hours of Sunday morning is recovering in hospital with a head injury.

Brian Fowler is now in a stable condition and the Herald spoke to his wife Christine at their home in Southgate this morning before she left to visit him.

The couple’s bedroom is at the front of the property near the driveway, where Brian heard a noise in the night.

”He went to investigate and they ended up having a tussle,” she said.

”[Someone] was in the vehicle either trying to steal the vehicle or something in it.”

Christine said hospital staff have been lovely.

”He wasn’t in good shape when he went down there... he’d had a knock to the head so they’re just looking at that.”

She said her husband also had cuts and bruises from rolling around on the concrete during the altercation.

The incident happened at Buckley Rd in Southgate about 3.30am on Sunday when Fowler found a person on his property.

Inspector David Thornton said alleged suspect fled on foot and cordons were put in place while a police dog unit responded.

“Within 20 minutes, the suspect was tracked to a nearby location and was taken into custody. He received minor injuries from a dog bite.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Monday. He is charged with several offences and police could not rule out further charges.

Some neighbours appeared shaken but were glad police had arrested someone.

Residents said police officers had been knocking on their doors to see if they had any further information.

Thornton said despite the arrest, police understand this incident was “unsettling” for residents.

“Officers will be conducting reassurance patrols over the coming days.”

Police wanted people in the area with CCTV cameras to review the footage and make contact if they had any images from about 3.30am to assist with inquiries.

“In particular, we believe the alleged suspect may have travelling in a Suzuki Swift, which was found parked across the road, still running. Inquiries have established this vehicle has been unlawfully taken,” Thornton said.