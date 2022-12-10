A Wellington man is in a critical condition after confronting a burglar in his home. Photo / File

A Wellington man is critically injured after he tried to stop a burglary at his home overnight.

The incident happened at Buckley Rd in Southgate in the early hours of the morning when the victim found a person on his property.

Inspector David Thornton said it appeared the man was attempting to restrain the person when he was injured.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The alleged suspect fled on foot and cordons were put in place while a police dog unit responded, Thornton said.

“Within 20 minutes, the suspect was tracked to a nearby location and was taken into custody. He received minor injuries from a dog bite.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Monday. He is charged with several offences and police could not rule out further charges.

Thornton said it was a traumatic event and police were working closely with the man’s wife and family.

“While we have made an arrest, we realise this will also be unsettling for some in the area and officers will be conducting reassurance patrols over the coming days.”

Police wanted people in the area with CCTV cameras to review the footage and make contact if they have any images from about 3.30am to assist with inquiries.

“In particular, we believe the alleged suspect may have travelling in a Suzuki Swift, which was found parked across the road, still running. Inquiries have established this vehicle has been unlawfully taken,” Thornton said.

Police will remain in the area to undertake scene examinations at the address and will be conducting an area canvas of the street to obtain further information.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact them by calling 105, or by filling out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. People should reference 221211/9888.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.























