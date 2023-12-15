Jack Skellett, 23, drowned in December 2021 while on a solo kayaking trip in Wellington Harbour.

A young Wellington kayaker who went paddling during storm force winds and rough seas died by an accidental drowning, a coroner has ruled.

Jack Skellett, 23, was reported missing on December 20 in 2021 after he did not return from a solo kayaking trip to the Mātiu/Somes Island in Wellington Harbour.

During his paddle, he became separated from his kayak and lifejacket.

Skellett was a beloved family member, employee at University Recreation Wellington and talented soccer player.

Coroner Mark Wilton did not make any new recommendations because of Skellett’s death, but said it served as reminder to other Kiwis to be water safe during the 2024 summer holiday period.

These tips included being prepared, knowing possible dangers, knowing one’s own limits and watching out for yourself and others.

Wilton said Skellett - who bought his kayak just four weeks earlier - had likely taken too great a risk when starting on his paddle.

“On the afternoon Jack went missing, Wellington was experiencing severe weather with storm force winds gusting over 100km/h and extremely rough seas,” he said.

“It was ill-advisable for someone with Jack’s limited experience to be kayaking in these conditions.”

Skellett had earlier been seen wearing a lifejacket but his body was later found without it, leading to thoughts he may have taken it off and got into the water to go swimming.

Skellett had also refused an offer from the captain of a boat to give him a lift.

“If he intentionally entered the water to go swimming, it is unsurprising that even a fit young man like Jack may have [got] into difficulty,” Wilton said.

“His death more than likely could have been avoided if he was wearing a lifejacket when he got into difficulty and taken a waterproof form of communication with him.”

“In fact, it could have been avoided if he had taken heed of the weather forecast and not gone out on the harbour at all, or when out on the harbour, accepted the skipper’s offer of assistance.”

Skellett was last seen alive by the skipper of a 19m boat moored near the southern end of Somes Island.

The skipper watched as Jack approached at about 1pm and then spent 15 minutes trying to paddle north-west, failed to make progress against the wind, and turned back east towards the boat.

“The skipper was surprised that anyone would be out kayaking in such rough conditions and thought Jack was coming to ask for help,” Wilton said.

“He called out to check if Jack was all right, but Jack replied, ‘No, I’m good’. He then offered to give Jack a ride to wherever he wanted to go, or to radio for someone to pick him up, but Jack again declined and indicated he would continue paddling back along the eastern side of the island.”

Jack Skellett was a beloved son and friend. Photo / ACCC

The skipper thought that once Jack realised he would not be able to make it back to shore, he might decide to take shelter at the Department of Conservation wharf and quarantine facility on the island.

The skipper last saw Jack at around 1.30pm.

Wilton said the skipper was then approached by a Police Maritime Unit boat at about 5.20pm.

Police recorded the weather conditions at the time as being a 50 knot north-westerly wind and rough seas, with waves around 1m high.

“The skipper asked the officers aboard if they were looking for a missing kayaker, but they had in fact come to check on the skipper’s safety,” Wilton said.

The boat captain told them how he had seen Jack earlier in the afternoon.

But because kayakers commonly trained in rough seas and given it was a while since Jack had last been seen and there were no reports of missing kayakers, the police boat returned to its berth.

However, when Skellett did not return home for dinner that evening, his father Adam Skellett went to check and found his van parked near the Petone Wharf.

His father then phoned police, who started a search and rescue at around 10.20pm.

Skellett’s body was found the next day after an extensive search and rescue operation, with a forensic pathologist finding his cause of death had been by drowning.

Skellett’s parents Adam and Karen later helped raise thousands of dollars to run kayak safety workshops in Wellington.

Karen Skellett told ACC there are too many drownings and she hopes to help change that.

Her son had been clever, having received university scholarships, and was a strong swimmer - yet even when people are strong it can still go wrong, she said.



