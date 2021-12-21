Body found in search for missing Wellington kayaker Jack Skellett

Missing kayaker Jack Skellett had last been seen yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Police have located a body on Wellington Harbour while searching for missing kayaker Jack Skellett.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe it to be the body of the missing 23-year-old.

Skellett's blue kayak has been recovered. Photo / Supplied

Skellett left Petone beach late on Monday morning, and it is believed he intended to kayak around Matiu-Soames Island and back to Petone Beach.

He was reported overdue at 10pm last night.

"Police's thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family, who have

requested privacy at this difficult time."

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

On Tuesday afternoon police said a blue kayak without its paddle had been located by search teams on the Pencarrow coastline, north of Hinds Point. That was believed to be Skellett's.

A boatie reported a likely sighting of him kayaking around the southern end of Matiu-Soames Island between 1pm and 2pm yesterday afternoon.

His unoccupied vehicle has been found in the car park next to Petone Wharf.