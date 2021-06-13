Wellington house fire: One injured after blaze engulfs four properties. Video / Vic Deals

One person has been taken to hospital and four houses have been badly damaged by a major fire in Wellington.

The blaze broke out in a property on Hanson St in Newtown just after 10.30 last night.

It quickly spread to three other properties - with 19 fire crews working to bring the fire under control by about 1am.

One member of the public was taken to hospital and two firefighters received minor injuries, but everyone else has been accounted for, with no other reports of injuries.

A single crew is remaining on scene to monitor for hot spots, and fire investigators are due at the scene at first light.

A witness at the scene said she heard sirens about 10.30pm.

The fire is believed to have gone to a fourth alarm. Photo / Sophie Trigger

A man who lives next to the house told the Herald he was about to go to bed when he heard a girl crying and banging.

"I opened the door and could see flames."

He was told to "get out" and escaped. The man believes his own house may now have caught flames.

He only had time to grab his phone, wallet and keys before fleeing the property.

Another witness, Rebekah Parsons-King, said residents on Hanson St and Hall St in Newtown started smelling smoke about 10.30pm, and as people came out of their houses, they noticed smoke was filling the air.

"Police and fire crew started arriving. As they did, massive flames started flashing in the air," Parsons-King said.

The first house was fully engulfed by the time the engines started to fight it, she said.