Both bars are owned by Cosmo Hawke, but Vowles said he and Driver feel a strong ownership over the venues, being involved in the concept for Regent since “before day one”.

The defining feature of the pub is its large wrap-around balcony hanging over one of the city’s most bustling pedestrian routes and offering “an awesome little vantage point over Cuba and Ghuznee St” for people-watching, and al fresco drinking.

The bar’s Guinness tap is a point of pride for the managers, as well as their “freezer martinis” which are super-chilled and served at -15C.

The pub prides itself on its Guinness tap, which manager Jack Driver says is highly regulated. Photo / WellingtonNZ

Vowles previously ran Hawthorne Lounge, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar in the city, as well as working in a number of different venues overseas.

Last year, he decided it was time to move overseas, packing up life in Wellington to try living in the UK. He and his partner settled in, but after visiting family and working in hospitality at an esteemed bar in Edinburgh, he said he felt the pull to return to Wellington.

“There’s all the stories about it in decline and all that, we were like, ‘no, we’ll give it another go’,” he said.

The vibrant hospitality scene was “a big drawcard of coming back to Wellington”, with a stint at underground Cuba St whiskey bar Dee’s Place, before the opportunity of starting Regent presented itself.

The pub's balcony overlooks Cuba and Ghuznee Streets. Photo / WellingtonNZ

With a number of prominent business closures, claims of a dysfunctional council, and fewer people in the CBD, there’s been much noise of the state of the capital, but Vowles believes in Wellington, and particularly the value of its hospitality.

“The hospitality scene here is second to none. The people, the places, the quality, it’s all amazing.

“I don’t deny that there’s a problem. I think people aren’t going out as much as they used to, and there are definitely different areas that are in decline, but the city as a whole, there’s so much great new openings and great things happening.”

He blames people, and the media, being “overly negative” about the city.

“Maybe because it gets clicks and whatnot and resonates with people feeling the pinch with cost of living, but the city’s killing it.”

Voweles says many venues on Cuba St in Wellington are thriving. Photo / 123rf

Vowles points to new venues like Volco bakery in Kelburn, Supra on Eva St, The Ram restaurant on Cuba, and Puffin wine bar on Ghuznee St as examples of a flourishing food and drink trade.

“Maybe it’s my little bubble that’s doing well, but I think the city’s been pretty awesome.”

While he acknowledges it’s been a “tricky year”, a spate of recent business closures in the sector doesn’t faze Vowles, who says “everything closes at some point”.

“It’s sad when they do, but it just makes way for new things”.

A couple of prominent bakery closures aren’t representative of the city’s hospitality struggles, Vowles said.

“I feel for them, I really do, but I hadn’t been there in years before all this cost-of-living chat happened anyway.”

Bordeaux Bakery on Thorndon Quay closed earlier this year, blaming road works for a loss of customers. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

As for his outfit, Vowles said since Regent opened just over a month ago, it’s been going “bonkers”.

“People have been loving it. We’ve far exceeded expectations in terms of busyness. We did what would have been a record date for Ascot on our opening Sunday at Regent, it’s just been gangbusters, we’ve been killing it.”

The location previously housed Night Flower, a Punch House and Cocktail Lounge which operated for seven years before announcing its closure in July.

Vowles said people have been very receptive to the more casual, pub-style offering.

“We realised over the years, people don’t want the pomp and circumstance of a fancy cocktail bar,” he said.

“I think people really resonate with something quality that’s accessible as well, where you don’t have to get full table service and sit down and be on your best behaviour to have a really nice drink. You can just come in as you are, have a pint of Guinness, have a freezer Martini, have a fancier cocktail if you want”.

The bar's managers say it's far exceeded expectations since opening. Photo / WellingtonNZ

The industry was recently dealt another blow, with the Felix Wellington Hospitality Awards cancelled for 2024. The organisers blamed a challenging year in the industry.

But a group of rebels from within the sector decided operators needed a celebration now more than ever, coming up with their own hospitality awards night.

Vowles, along with Driver, were both nominated for the outstanding bartender award.

“It would have been a real miss to not have done it after such a such a tricky year in hospitality,” Vowles said, “it’s something that we all need”.

Winners will be announced at the event tonight.

Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.