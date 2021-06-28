Wellington hospitals experiencing 'higher volumes of patients'

Wellington Regional Hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington hospitals are experiencing high demand on Tuesday, particularly in the emergency departments.

On Tuesday morning Capital & Coast DHB said on Twitter that Kenepuru Community, Wellington Regional and Hutt Hospitals were experiencing "higher volumes of patients".

It said anyone presenting to the emergency department would be assessed by a nurse on arrival and triaged based on their "assessed level of clinical need".

It warned people assessed as not having an urgent need would need to wait longer to see a clinician.

It asked people to call their GP or Heathline (0800 611 116) - or 111 in an emergency - if unsure whether they required urgent care.