Wellington hospitals experiencing 'higher volumes of patients', children with respiratory illness

Wellington Regional Hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington hospitals were experiencing high demand on Tuesday, creating a backlog in emergency departments, health authorities say.

There are also a "very high number of unwell children with respiratory diseases in hospital," reported the Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs.

On Tuesday morning Capital & Coast DHB said on Kenepuru Community, Wellington Regional and Hutt Hospitals were experiencing "higher volumes of patients," including a higher number of winter illnesses.

Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHB director of Provider Services Joy Farley said the three hospitals were experiencing "extremely high levels of occupancy" for patients requiring hospital-level care or supervision.

"At the same, we are also seeing record numbers of patients presenting to Te Pae Tiaki Wellington ED and the Hutt ED – many who require admission," Farley said.

"This is creating a backlog for our EDs as, due to high hospital occupancy, patients are remaining longer in ED as they wait for a bed to become available in the wider hospital."

She said there was no particular illness driving the high volume, but there was a higher number of patients presenting with winter illnesses.

"There is also currently a very high number of unwell children with respiratory diseases in hospital," she said.

Anyone presenting to ED would be assessed by a nurse on arrival and triaged based on their assessed level of clinical care needed.

"As always, very sick and unwell patients are prioritised for assessment as they require emergency assessment and treatment – however we are not currently able to assess everyone in a timely manner."

"Our staff across our EDs and hospitals continue to work extremely hard to ensure patients are cared for in a safe and compassionate manner."

The health boards have advised people to call their GP or Heathline (0800 611 116) - or 111 in an emergency - if unsure whether they required urgent care.

Regional Public Health have also been contacted for comment.