It's recommended that all New Zealanders take precautions over the winter months to protect themselves and others, particularly anyone over the age of 65, from getting Covid-19. Photo / 123rf

Wellington Regional Hospital has warned the respiratory bug season is putting demand on its services after opening a Covid-19 ward for the first time in three years.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley has reported an increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Hospital and specialist services group director operations Jamie Duncan said a dedicated ward was opened to accommodate Covid-19 inpatients from May 31 to June 11.

This is the first time the hospital has had a dedicated Covid-19 clinical area since 2021, Duncan said.

“While a dedicated ward for Covid-19 inpatients is no longer required, we continue to see increasing numbers of people testing positive for respiratory illnesses.

“Respiratory bug season places additional demand on our services every year, and our services - particularly our child health services - plan accordingly.”

Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank has said the country’s sixth wave is likely close to its peak but a tricky new variant already accounting for a third of cases could see it roll on into winter.

The latest Ministry of Health figures showed there were 5230 reported cases of the virus nationally over the week to June 9, along with 354 cases in hospital and 20 virus-attributed deaths.

Duncan recommended that all New Zealanders take precautions over the winter months to protect themselves and others, particularly anyone over the age of 65, from getting Covid-19.

“This includes receiving an additional Covid-19 vaccine for those who are eligible, staying away from vulnerable friends and family if you are unwell, wearing a face mask in closed, crowded, or confined spaces, staying home if you feel sick and testing for Covid-19 and isolating for five days if you test positive.”

Duncan said antivirals were free for people over the age of 65, Māori and Pacific people over the age of 50, people with compromised immune systems and those with long-term health conditions.

“To access antivirals talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or hauora provider. Free rapid antigen tests (RATs) are still available from participating pharmacies and RAT collection sites until 30 June, 2024.

“Anyone who has concerns, or needs advice, should speak to their GP or contact Healthline (0800 611 116) in the first instance.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.



