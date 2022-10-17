Police have released this image of a red van believed to be involved. Photo / Supplied

A man who was injured in a hit and run in Wellington in the weekend is now in a critical condition, police say.

Wellington police have now also released a photo of a red van believed to have been involved.



Detective Sergeant Rebekah Cusin said the man was hit on Argentine Ave, Miramar, about 8.20pm on Sunday.

"Witnesses describe a red van, which travelled north on Argentine Ave, turning left into Chelsea St," Cusin said.

"Police have obtained this image of a van, which may be a Mitsubishi L300 or a Toyota Hiace.

"The van would have damage to the windscreen/left wing mirror."

Anyone with information can call 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, quoting file number 221016/4736.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.