Aotea College in Porirua has closed as a precautionary measure due to a police incident.

A post on the school’s social media said the school had closed on the advice of police, and that an “organised exit” of students would be arranged as the school exits lockdown.

A police spokesperson told NZME that they are in attendance at the college following a threat received towards the school.

“Officers are working to determine the validity of the threat.”

The post on the school’s Facebook group said that parents could come and collect their children once the lockdown was lifted - but would not be allowed on site.

“Parents may collect students from Okowai Rd and Frances Brown entrance. Parents will not be allowed to come on site.”



