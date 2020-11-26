Wellington High School lockdown: Police speaking with two young people

Police were called to Wellington High School this morning. Photo / File

Police are speaking with two young people after threats were made against Wellington High School.

The school was locked down earlier this morning after the threat was posted on social media and reported to police.

"The threat made reference to Wellington High School, which was placed into partial lockdown for around one hour as a precaution while the incident was dealt with," police said in a statement this afternoon.

Enquiries into the matter are continuing, police said.

A student told Stuff an alleged would-be-shooter targeting the Wellington High LGBTQI+ community made comments online.

The shooting was allegedly planned for 2021 but was moved forward after messages sent by the alleged shooter were passed on to school staff, the student told Stuff.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has sent his aroha to Wellington High School. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But police since clarified there was currently no information to suggest any particular group was a specific target.

"Police would like to thank Wellington High School and the wider community for their cooperation while the threat incident was dealt with.

"We know this incident has been worrying and we urge anyone with concerns about their safety or the safety of others to speak to police immediately to report it."

Anyone with information relating to the incident could contact police on 105, quoting file number 201126/3921.

Grant Robertson, himself a member of the LGBTQI+ community, tweeted that he was sending all his aroha to the school.

"This is a tough time but I know Dominic and the team always have the wellbeing of students, esp LGBTQI, at heart," the tweet read.

"And we all need to stand strong against bigotry and hatred."

Wellington High School principal Dominic Killalea said earlier they were made aware of an "serious and imminent threat" and took immediate steps to make sure the students were safe.