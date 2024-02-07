Police responded to a brawl inside the Wellington High Court this morning. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

A judge was forced to leave the courtroom and a defence lawyer told court security to “f**king arrest them all” during a brawl at the Wellington High Court this morning.

The scuffle only lasted 30 seconds before security broke it up, but not before a member of a murder victim’s family attempted to scale the 2m perspex screen separating the courtroom from the public gallery.

Ten police cars, a paddy wagon and two ambulances arrived outside the court, which is directly across the road from Parliament, shortly afterwards. One lane of Molesworth St was closed.

Today was the first High Court appearance for three people charged in relation to the murder of Stokes Valley man Rawiri Wharerau.

Two are accused of his murder, while another is accused of being an accessory to the fact by feeding them and providing transport.

All three defendants were granted a continuation of name suppression, which elicited groans from the family of the victim.

As one defendant was taken away at the end of the hearing, both sides of the public gallery began yelling at the man, leading to the scuffle.

One of the defence lawyers then called on the instigators to be arrested, saying “I knew this would happen” as she was led towards the holding cells to talk to her client.

More to come.

Ethan Griffiths covers crime and justice stories nationwide for Open Justice. He joined NZME in 2020, previously working as a regional reporter in Whanganui and South Taranaki.