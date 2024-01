Woolworths contacts thousands of staff over pay issues dating back nine years, the West Coast braces for deluge and Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from surgery in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

As afternoon turned to evening in the capital on Saturday, Wellington residents were jolted by a light earthquake.

Geonet said the quake struck at 5.25pm, 35km southwest of Wellington.

It had a magnitude of 4.7 and originated from a depth of 8km.

One resident in Berhampore told the Herald the earthquake rattled his kitchen as he was making dinner, and it sounded like a large truck going past his house.