The car burst into flames after crashing into a power pole on State Highway 2 at Horokiwi.

Three people are hurt - one critically - after a car slammed into a power pole and burst into flames on a Wellington motorway this morning.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle accident on State Highway 2 between Wellington and Petone around 4.15am.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle hit a power pole and was set alight.

"One person has critical injuries, one person serious injuries, and a third

person received minor injuries."

SH2 HOROKIWI- NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 5:55AM

Due to a crash at 4:30am, the road is CLOSED for northbound traffic between Petone to Ngauranga Interchange. SCU is on site and investigating this incident. Please use an alternative route and allow extra time. ^FP pic.twitter.com/O7Ke0MXSIX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) June 23, 2022

The northbound lane at Horokiwi was closed earlier while the downed power pole and lines were being removed.

A police spokesperson said that the lane has now reopened.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

Meanwhile two people died in separate crashes just hours apart in Northland last night.

Police and the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to the first road death on State Highway 1 in Kaitāia shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

One person died following the two-vehicle crash near Clough Rd while four others were seriously hurt.

Two people were in a serious condition and the remaining pair were airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade senior station officer Colin Kitchen confirmed the two vehicles, a people mover and a Forester, collided just up a hill at Pamapuria.

He said four adults and four children, including two babies, were involved in the crash.

The trapped female driver of the people mover died while being extricated, while three others were flown to Whangārei Hospital.

Kitchen said one vehicle ended up on its roof in a drain, while another was on the other side of the drain.

Crews from the Kaitāia Fire Brigade were still at the scene at 8.15pm while an undertaker arrived to take the body away.

Kitchen described the scene as quite traumatic, given the number of people injured. The rain was pouring when firefighters arrived, he said.

The woman's death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police closed the road to motorists while the Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination.

Less than two hours later a second person died after a head-on crash involving two cars towing trailers on SH1 north of Ōkaihau just after 7pm.

The driver of one car was killed and the two occupants of the second car were both moderately injured.

Firefighters from Kerikeri attended the fatal crash.

The road was closed in both directions as the Serious Crash Unit was notified but held up by the first fatal collision in Kaitāia.