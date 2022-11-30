Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Wellington council spending millions on half-empty office space

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Wellington City Council is leasing premises on The Terrace. Photo / Google

Wellington City Council is leasing premises on The Terrace. Photo / Google

Wellington City Council is spending millions of dollars leasing offices for its headquarters on The Terrace- a space which is now half-empty most of the time.

The council has forked out almost $13.2 million in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand