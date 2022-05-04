Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has spoken to the Speaker over the trespassing of Winston Peters. Video / Mark Mitchell

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has confirmed a trespass order banning him from Parliament for two years has been withdrawn by the Speaker.

Five trespass orders have today been dropped after Trevor Mallard issued the bans for people who attended the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds.

Peters this afternoon confirmed he was one of the five who had their trespass orders withdrawn.

"I have learnt that the trespass notice issued to me has been withdrawn as at 1:39pm today," Peters said in a statement.

"It should not have taken the threat of a judicial review for the speaker to come to his senses and an understanding of the law that he wanted to enforce."

Peters said the issue has "been an absolute shambles", and has caused a number of people unnecessary anguish and expense.

There were five former MPs at the protest: Peters had gone with Darroch Ball. Others were former Act MP Stephen Franks, former Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox and former National MP Matt King.

King confirmed to Newstalk ZB his notice had also been withdrawn. Ball told the Herald he had received a trespass notice and it had now been withdrawn.

Peters said if his trespass order had been withdrawn, he would have the personal grounds to continue with a judicial review action over it.

"I'm glad [the Speaker] has come to his common sense on it, albeit as a result of a judicial review action."

However, he said if it was only the former MPs who had their trespass notices retracted "it does not change my serious concern that now we seem to have two rules being applied to different people."

NZ First leader Winston Peters among the protesters on February 22. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mallard today said 151 trespass notices were issued in relation to the occupation. Of those, 144 were for people police arrested.

And then another seven bans were issued to "persons of interest". Now five of those seven notices have been withdrawn.

This was because those five people were now thought unlikely to seriously offend or incite others to commit serious offences, the Speaker said.

"As has been reported, a meeting last night of the Parliamentary Service Commission established a general consensus that former MPs should be treated on the same basis as other members of the public," Mallard added.

The Speaker's move came after increasing pressure from MPs including the Prime Minister for Mallard to take a more lenient stand on the trespass orders.

"I know the Speaker is doing some work around the application of those trespass notices rightly," Jacinda Ardern said this afternoon.

"The question has to be asked over whether or not some people's behaviour was more egregious than others," the PM added.

"I imagine all party leaders have possibly passed on feedback. I'm no different in that regard," Ardern said.

"I've simply made suggestions and shared thoughts on how you could potentially differentiate between what was very different forms of participation here."

She said most people would probably agree that those who threw bricks or threatened people should be trespassed.

"It's fair to say what happened here was unprecedented. So it does take a bit of work to come through the aftermath of that."

Ardern said Mallard was working through the issues, to the best of his ability, on behalf of Parliament.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said Mallard had asked for further feedback from MPs.

"There were some further conversations last night."

Hipkins said he was not privy to all that feedback.

Ardern had previously said she had expressed her view to Mallard that a more discretionary approach could be taken.

That would take into account issues such as the reasons someone was on the grounds and their actions while there.

Mallard today said further trespass notices for other people were still possible.