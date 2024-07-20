The drug, which is designed for treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults, has become popularised in recent years for its weight loss properties. The expensive and highly sought-after injectable gained traction on social media after celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, Rebel Wilson and Boris Johnson used it.
But while Ozempic is approved by Medsafe for treatment of diabetes in New Zealand, it’s not approved for weight loss and Novo Nordisk, the company behind the drug, has not yet launched it on our shores.
It wasn’t until Thompson’s wife saw an advertisement on Facebook for a US clinical drug trial that he found a way to access the medication.
“I thought shit, I can get it for free’” he told the Herald.
The 52-year-old enrolled in the trial and soon became one of the only Kiwis using Ozempic for weight loss, injecting himself in the abdomen weekly, and quickly seeing the results.
“It is immediate, there’s no messing about, you start losing weight straight away, it’s kind of astonishing how quickly it has an effect.”
Thompson began losing half a kilogram per week consistently for nine months until his weight “stabilised” at about 108kg.
Ozempic works, in part, as an appetite suppressant, with the active ingredient semaglutide producing hormones to mimic the feeling of being full.
“For the first time in my life I felt full [...] I would be eating dinner with the family and there would still be food left on my plate, but I couldn’t finish it. I actually couldn’t finish it.
“That sense of being full, I had never experienced that in my life, it was completely new.”
Thomspon said it has also had an effect on how much he drinks.
“I would go out and have some beers and instead of being the first to finish my beer and having to wait for everybody else before having the next round, I would be halfway through my first beer and they would be onto their second. I wasn’t choosing to drink slower, I just was.”
He says before taking the medication, his diet was typical of his peers, eating “normal” food including home cooked meals, and often buying meals like sushi and curry during the work day. He said he was never keen on sweet things like cakes or biscuits and didn’t eat a lot of takeaways.
Despite this, Thompson says he did overeat.
“I had no off button” he said, and believes his body was pre-disposed to being overweight.
Thompson is one of three directors of Wellington data science company Dragonfly.
Being a data scientist and mathematician, he’s meticulously tracked and logged his weight like clockwork for years. When he noticed a worrying trend of gaining around 2kg each year consistently he thought “what the f*** am I going to do about this?”.
Thompson had tried fasting and other “crash diets” to no avail. While dieting had seen him lose a few kilos at a time, he said he would always gain it back and found it “really unpleasant”.
Now, he thinks he’s found the permanent solution in Ozempic.
“It’s unquestionably life-changing, I think I was getting quite depressed actually, I was watching my weight continue to increase.”
While he initially faced side effects such as minor cramping, diarrhoea, and constipation, the discomfort was nothing in comparison to the everyday struggles of being overweight, he said
“When you’re carrying around that extra weight, life is quite hard, it’s not fun, every day is a problem.”
Thompson said being overweight comes with many social, as well as health challenges that people may not realise. He said he often struggled with unsolicited advice from well-meaning friends who would recommend diets and weight loss techniques.
“Especially when you’re quite overweight people feel very comfortable giving advice.”
He said he’d also gone to the doctor a few times seeking help for his obesity and was repeatedly told “diet and exercise” was the answer.
“And I’m like... dude I’ve been trying that for like 20 years. It’s kind of upsetting because you’re being told to do something that you have in fact been doing and it’s not having any effect.”
Thompson said he now has more energy, and no longer struggles with “the little things” like getting dressed, climbing into the driver’s seat of his car, and buying clothing.
“I can go to the shops and just buy clothes, I don’t have to get things made,” he said.
Thompson’s drug trial, however, has a catch; next month he has to stop taking Ozempic and begin a new medication. Designed to complement Ozempic use, it claims to retain muscle mass which sometimes can be lost when using Ozempic.
“I’ve got one more month. I’m quite interested to see what happens but I’m also a bit concerned about it.”
“We have a huge problem, we are in the top 10 countries for obesity in the world, it’s a massive drain on our health system.”
Shepherd said obesity is “one of the major drivers for things that reduce people’s quality of life”.
“Not just full-on obesity but even a little bit of excess weight can have serious implications to your health.”
He said from a public health perspective, it would make sense to increase the accessibility of Ozempic and is also calling for government funding.
”The Government should seriously look at this [...] I think cost-benefit analysis will start to show that it’s really, really worth it for the Government to be funding these [drugs].”
Dr Samantha Murton, president of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, was more cautious, saying while some people have had positive experiences with weight loss medications such as Ozempic it’s not necessarily a silver bullet.
Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in politics, local issues and the public service. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz or messaged on X (formerly Twitter) @ethanjmanera