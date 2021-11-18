Wellington City Council: Who's running again and who's not?

Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

With less than a year to go until next year's local body election and the first candidate confirmed for Wellington's mayoralty, current city councillors are faced with the decision of whether to run again.

Last night former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau announced she was running for the city's top job.

Incumbent Andy Foster remains coy, refusing to rule anything in or out- including whether he will run in his Onslow Western ward again.

Whanau is running a mayor or nothing campaign and as an independent.

In the 2019 election councillors Jenny Condie and Diane Calvert both ran for the mayoralty as well as in their respective wards.

Both of them aren't ruling out another crack this time around.

Calvert said she still had her "Diane Calvert for Mayor" signs and was yet to decide what to do with them.

Condie said she remained open to standing for the mayoralty and would consider her options over coming months.

Meanwhile, councillor Simon Woolf isn't sure he wants to run again for council at all and remains undecided.

He said he would be using the Christmas break to make decisions on whether he stood for the Onslow Western ward again.

"This term has been the most difficult term that I have experienced. It has not been the most cohesive or collaborative Council that's for sure.

"The effects have been particularly hard on my family. I certainly believe that I still have plenty to offer the city, and our constituents."

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, like Woolf, ruled out a bid for the mayoralty but was undecided about standing in the Southern ward again.

"I want to discuss it with my family over the summer break."

Councillor Jill Day and Rebecca Matthews said they were in the same position.

Councillor Sean Rush gave a similar response but added: "I'd like to see more independent candidates, of whatever part of the political spectrum, who are taking a pay cut to give something back to Wellington."

Councillors Iona Pannett, Laurie Foon, Nicola Young, Tamatha Paul, and deputy mayor Sarah Free all confirmed they would be standing in their ward but not for the mayoralty.

Councillor Teri O'Neill did not respond to a request for comment.