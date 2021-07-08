Wellington City Council conducting review after an alleged incident at a function

The council currently has no plans to introduce alcohol bans at their premises. Photo / 123RF

Wellington City Council is reviewing its alcohol and drug policy after an alleged incident at a function in May.

The council won't comment on the incident, but it reportedly involved drunken behaviour during a party at council offices on The Terrace.

Wellington City Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow said they did not comment publicly on internal investigations relating to staff.

However, McKerrow did confirm they are reviewing the council's drug and alcohol policy to ensure they have the right checks and balances in place regarding the consumption of alcohol at work or work-related functions.

"We want to put in place clear guidelines and protocols so that we can ensure that we are responsible hosts and ensure that our staff are safe."

She said there are no plans to introduce an alcohol ban at council premises.

Its District Licensing Committee oversees applications for licences to sell or supply alcohol, and manager's certificates.

Its Alcohol Management Strategy focuses on how everyone can play a part in reducing alcohol-related harm.