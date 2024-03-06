Emergency services are responding to reports of a chemical leak in Central Wellington this evening. Photo / Brad Roberts

Emergency services are responding to reports of a chemical leak in Central Wellington this evening, where residents have been evacuated.

Police have evacuated people from a roughly 200m perimeter around the area since the first reports were received shortly before 9pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were responding to a “hazardous substance” on Salamanca Rd in Kelburn this evening.

”We have set up a command point are are investigating,” said Fenz.

“At this stage the substance has not been identified. It is reported to be odourless.”

People are asked to avoid the area around the intersection of Salamanca Rd and Kelburn Parade.

Cordons are in place on Salamanca Rd. Photo / Brad Roberts

A police spokesperson said: “cordons are in place on Salamanca Rd in Kelburn as emergency services respond to a potential gas leak”.

A Northland resident was travelling home on the bus when it was pulled over by police.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We’ve just been told there was a massive gas leak along either upland or Salamanca road and a few people have fallen over because of it.”

“Both cops and fire were there blocking the road off,” they said.

Anyone in the area that is feeling unwell should call 111 without delay.

