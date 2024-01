Photo / RNZ

Five fire appliances, including a HAZMAT unit and a command unit, have rushed to Victoria University in Wellington this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Chris Dalton told NZME an alarm went off at the university about 1.40pm.

“People at the university reported strange smells and banging noises coming from one of the science labs.

“They are just working to identify what [happened] - it appears to be some sort of reaction,” Dalton said.