“They have been a huge success, and travellers from around the world have loved admiring them. After 12 years it’s the right time for them to fly the nest,” chief executive Matt Clarke said at the time.
Manu Muramura is inspired by the pūrākau (story) of taniwha Ngake and Whātaitai of Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington Harbour.
Longing to explore, Ngake broke free from the harbour but Whātaitai became trapped. As he took his last breath, his spirit ascended in the form a bird, Te Manu Muramura, passing through Rangitatau, the portal to the universe beyond.
“Wellington Airport has made headlines around the world for our terminal showpieces, and we’re especially proud of this one because it tells a uniquely Wellington and New Zealand story,” Clarke said.
“It’s going to provide a totally unique and memorable welcome or farewell for the millions of travellers who pass through every year.
“Working with Wētā Workshop and Kura Moeahu to develop this taonga has been a great privilege for our airport team.”
Wētā Workshop co-founder and chief creative officer Sir Richard Taylor said they were proud to help the airport represent the story of Manu Muramura, which he called “a powerful and inspiring origin story of the place we call home”.
“It’s been fantastic to work with them once again, alongside renowned local artist and designer Manukorihi Winiata, in creating something uniquely Wellington to welcome and farewell visitors.”
Cultural advisor and consultant Kura Moeahu (Te Atiawa, Nga Ruahine, Taranaki-tuturu, Ngati Mutunga, Ngati Tama & Ngati Toa) said it was “wonderful to see this pūrākau brought to life through this beautiful taonga”.
“This sculpture represents our deep connection to whenua and the stories that have shaped Te Whanganui-a-Tara for generations.
“I’m proud that manuhiri [visitors] from around the world will now experience our story and understand the spiritual significance of this place through Manu Muramura.”
The eagles Manu Muramura has replaced weighed 1.2 tonnes and had a combined total of 1000 feathers.