“They have been a huge success, and travellers from around the world have loved admiring them. After 12 years it’s the right time for them to fly the nest,” chief executive Matt Clarke said at the time.

Wellington Airport has unveiled Manu Muramura, the new art installation in the terminal.

Manu Muramura is inspired by the pūrākau (story) of taniwha Ngake and Whātaitai of Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington Harbour.

Longing to explore, Ngake broke free from the harbour but Whātaitai became trapped. As he took his last breath, his spirit ascended in the form a bird, Te Manu Muramura, passing through Rangitatau, the portal to the universe beyond.

“Wellington Airport has made headlines around the world for our terminal showpieces, and we’re especially proud of this one because it tells a uniquely Wellington and New Zealand story,” Clarke said.

“It’s going to provide a totally unique and memorable welcome or farewell for the millions of travellers who pass through every year.

“Working with Wētā Workshop and Kura Moeahu to develop this taonga has been a great privilege for our airport team.”

Manu Muramura represents a local Māori legend.

Wētā Workshop co-founder and chief creative officer Sir Richard Taylor said they were proud to help the airport represent the story of Manu Muramura, which he called “a powerful and inspiring origin story of the place we call home”.

“It’s been fantastic to work with them once again, alongside renowned local artist and designer Manukorihi Winiata, in creating something uniquely Wellington to welcome and farewell visitors.”

Cultural advisor and consultant Kura Moeahu (Te Atiawa, Nga Ruahine, Taranaki-tuturu, Ngati Mutunga, Ngati Tama & Ngati Toa) said it was “wonderful to see this pūrākau brought to life through this beautiful taonga”.

Richard Taylor with one of the giant great eagles created by Wētā Workshop and installed at Wellington International Airport. File photo / Mark Mitchell

“This sculpture represents our deep connection to whenua and the stories that have shaped Te Whanganui-a-Tara for generations.

“I’m proud that manuhiri [visitors] from around the world will now experience our story and understand the spiritual significance of this place through Manu Muramura.”

The eagles Manu Muramura has replaced weighed 1.2 tonnes and had a combined total of 1000 feathers.

The giant eagle hanging from the roof of Wellington Airport to promote the Hobbit trilogy fell on the food court during an earthquake in 2014. Photo / Kylie Te Moanaui

Made by Wētā Workshop and unveiled in December 2013, the eagles caused a stir not long after their installation when an earthquake in January 2014 shook one loose, sending it crashing onto the food court.

There were no serious injuries reported after the incident, and after reinstallation, the eagles remained in place through multiple quakes.

After being dismantled, the eagles were placed into storage, with long-term plans for them still to be decided.

Smaug the Magnificent remains in the check-in area.