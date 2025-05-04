“It’s not unusual to see airborne departures from Wellington Airport, but in this case, it will be emotional for us.

Richard Taylor with one of the giant great eagles created by Wētā Workshop and installed at Wellington International Airport. File photo / Mark Mitchell

“We’re working with Wētā Workshop on some exciting plans for a unique, locally themed replacement to take their place. We’ll unveil what’s next later this year, so keep watching the skies.

“By the end of the year, the whole terminal is going to have a spectacular new look with the new multi-level hospitality venue open as well.”

Each eagle weighs 1.2 tonnes and has an internal steel framework and a polystyrene body. They have a 15m wingspan and a combined total of 1000 feathers, with the longest feather measuring 2.4m.

Made by Wētā Workshop and unveiled in December 2013, the eagles caused a stir not long after their installation when an earthquake in January 2014 shook one of the eagles loose, sending it crashing onto the food court.

There were no serious injuries reported after the incident, and after reinstallation, the eagles have each remained in place through multiple quakes.

The giant eagle hanging from the roof of Wellington Airport to promote the Hobbit trilogy fell on the food court during an earthquake in 2014. Photo / Kylie Te Moanaui

Wētā Workshop co-founder and chief creative officer Richard Taylor said the retirement of the birds is a bittersweet moment.

“There are many more stories to be told, and we’re looking forward to working with Wellington Airport on bringing a new chapter to life,” he said.

The eagles will be placed into storage, with long-term plans for them still to be decided.

Smaug the Magnificent remains in the check-in area.