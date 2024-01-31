Well-known New Zealander awaiting trial on violence charges

Winston Peters and Judith Collins jet to Australia, new documentary a wake-up call for Piha and a bright prediction for Auckland’s CBD in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Getty Images / Parliament TV / NZHerald

A well-known New Zealander facing serious violence charges will remain on bail.

The man’s case was called in the Rotorua District Court today before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.

The man had previously entered not guilty pleas to charges of threatening to kill a family member and assaulting her with intent to injure. Both charges relate to alleged incidents against the same woman on May 29 last year in Rotorua.

At the case review hearing this afternoon, defence lawyer Tiffany Buckley - appearing on behalf of Ron Mansfield KC - requested interim name suppression continue until the man’s trial.

The request was not contested by Crown counsel Anna McConachy and was granted by the judge.

The three-day trial is set to begin on December 2.

Bail conditions set at his previous court appearance included that the man did not contact the complainant unless via a mediator for specific purposes and he did not threaten violence against anyone.

A charge of threatening to kill carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment and assault with intent to injure carries a maximum prison sentence of three years.

