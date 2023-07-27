Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / Andrew Warner

A well-known New Zealander appeared in the Rotorua District Court this morning facing serious violence charges.

The man has been granted interim name suppression.

He appeared before Judge Garry Collin this morning and entered not guilty pleas to charges of threatening to kill a family member and assaulting her with intent to injure.

Both charges relate to alleged incidents against the same woman on May 29 this year.

The man’s lawyer, Max Simpkins, said the charges were “domestic-related” and applied for interim name suppression for his client on the grounds that publication would cause undue hardship. His application was not opposed by the police.

Simpkins entered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf and elected a trial by jury.

Judge Collin granted interim name suppression.

“I accept publication will cause undue hardship to himself and to his workmates.”

Continued name suppression would be argued when the defendant appeared next in court for a case review hearing.

Judge Collin noted bail conditions were not opposed by police. Conditions included that the defendant does not contact the complainant unless via a mediator for specific purposes and he did not threaten violence against anyone.

A charge of threatening to kill carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and assault with intent to injure carries a maximum prison sentence of three years.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.



